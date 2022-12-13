Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly “getting more serious,” according to sources close to the couple. The report comes after the two sat courtside at a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden, last month.

“They are going strong and getting a little more serious,” a source close to Davidson told People. They added that they “are really enjoying their time together.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 27: Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller, Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah watch the action during the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Additionally, the two reportedly have a lot “in common.” Specifically, they share “similar vibes personality-wise and style-wise” as well as “a love of the East Coast.”

The source added that Davidson “really makes her laugh and keeps things fun.”

A second source, one close to Ratajkowski, agreed that the couple are “getting more serious.”

They explained she “keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it,” describing their romance as “fun without any stress.”

“Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home,” the insider said, adding he “is very chill and understanding about her being a mom.” Ratajkowski is a mother to 21-month-old son Sylvester, whom she shares with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard split back in July 2022 after the two had married in 2018.

The source also said that Ratajkowski is “in a great place” following her “very unexpected and rough” divorce. However, they added, “it took her a while to bounce back.”

Prior to being linked to Ratajkowski, Davidson had been in a relationship with Kim Kardashian for several months. The two went their separate ways in August.

