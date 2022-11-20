Emily Ratajkowski is reportedly “super into” Pete Davidson, according to the New York Post. The outlet says that the two have been in “nonstop communication” as of late.

“It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication and she just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special,” an insider told the outlet.

The two were first spotted together on Wednesday while celebrating Davidson’s 29th birthday. Prior to Ratajkowski, Davidson was recently in a relationship with Kim Kardashian for many months. Ratajkowski, on the other hand, was married to Sebastian Bear-McClard from 2018 through 2022.

“It’s a chill relationship so far,” the insider added. “There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

A source for Us Weekly recently confirmed that the two have been talking for a couple of months at this point. Although getting more involved, they still aren’t exclusive.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” a source told the outlet, before adding that they “both really like each other.”

The reports come days after Ratajkowski took to TikTok to seemingly confirm the two weren’t exclusive.

“I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Um, everyone’s hot. But in an interesting way,” she mouthed to synced audio in the post.

Coincidently, on the day that Ratajkowski and Davidson were spotted together, the SNL alum was on The Kardashians. Over the years, he’s been linked with Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, and more.

Check out Ratajkowski’s recent post on TikTok below as well as pictures of her and Davidson together.

