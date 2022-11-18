This time last year, Pete Davidson was constantly in the news for his unexpected romance with Kim Kardashian. Their flame seems to have fizzled out sometime earlier this year. Since then, the comedian is spending his time out with a new woman on his arm.

Though some speculated that he might land a date with Gisele Bündchen following her divorce from Tom Brady, the lucky lady is actually model and actress Emily Ratajkowski. IG page @deuxmoi received a tip about the love birds out on the down packing on the PDA earlier this month. Following that, they’ve been spotted together on several other occasions.

Not emrata and Pete NOOOOO I WAS HOPING ITS NOT TRUE pic.twitter.com/iIm5TP9OXY — THE FINAL BOSS (@adiahaadiaha057) November 17, 2022

Not long after the gossip hit the tabloids, the mother of one was at an event wearing a stunning sheer dress. Since then, her antics have only continued to capture the public’s interest.

Over on her TikTok account, Ratajkowski shared a video of her mouthing along to a trending audio. “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. Um, everyone’s hot. But in an interesting way,” she pretends to say for the camera.

Unsurprisingly, countless users have flocked to the comment section to make comments about her latest fling. “I mean… [You’re] well on [your] way! Brad Pitt, some NYC DJ, Pete Davidson. In a span of a couple of months lol, and that’s just what we know,” one person wrote.

Others added, “Sis trying to say Pete ain’t the only one,” and “It’s obviously just another publicity stunt. He’s kinda ugly so it doesn’t really make sense therefore [people] pay more attention.”

Interestingly, after word of Ratajkowski and Davidson’s night out on the town went public, his exes name was dragged into the gossip. When the SKIMS founder posted a photo of her posing beside a giant collection of flowers, commentators instantly assumed it was a shot aimed at the Saturday Night Live alumn.

“She’s so bothered by the Pete news,” one person projected. “When your ex-boyfriend moves on and you want people to think you did too. Stars, they’re just like us!” another comment reads.

Regardless if there was any ill intent behind her photo dump, as Page Six notes, it earned her a double tap from Ratajkowski.

Do you think that Pete Davidson and Em Rata are for real, or just drumming up PR attention? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

