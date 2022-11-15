After separating from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this year in the midst of cheating allegations, it looks like Emily Ratajkowski is fully ready to get her lick back.

In recent months, the famous model has been rocking plenty of headline-making looks. One such outfit was the sheer dress she wore to walk her dog around New York City. The 31-year-old channelled a similar vibe on Monday (November 14) evening. As she attended an event at the Upper East Side’s Mark Hotel, her breasts were practically on full display in a gorgeous Aya Muse halter-neck dress ($1,052).

Emily Ratajkowski arrives at a Swarovski Holiday event at the Mark Hotel on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

As Page Six notes, the mother of one also wore some luxury accessories. Among them were a pair of black strappy heels and a Swarovski “Millenia” necklace ($530), complete with square-cut crystals.

Photographers caught snaps of Em Rata posing in front of a glittery gingerbread house. Toy soldiers were also strategically placed across the red carpet. Christmas may still be over a month away, but holiday cheer was in no short supply.

Other famous faces in attendance were reality star Christine Quinn, Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale, and model Irina Shayk. The latter filmed a TikTok with Ratajkowski at the event using a popular audio that finds the Russian beauty teaching someone how to properly say her name.

The “My Body” author’s night out on the town comes just shortly after she sparked romance rumours with one of Hollywood’s favourite boyfriends – Pete Davidson.

According to the gossip blog @deuxmoi, the two were seen on a date in New York City earlier this month. They didn’t hesitate to pack on the PDA, and sources have since come forward with claims that they’ve been hanging out for “a couple months.”

Previously, Davidson was dating socialite Kim Kardashian in the earlier half of 2022. After their sudden split, some had suspicions that he and the newly single Gisele Bündchen may hook up. Seems as though the bets there may be off now, though, if there’s any truth to the Ratajkowski rumours.

What are your thoughts on Em Rata’s bold red carpet look? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

