News of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s separation being finalized earlier this week didn’t come as a shock to many, which is likely why the masses are already placing bets on who the professional athlete and supermodel will be romantically linked to next – once the dust has settled, of course.

For the Victoria Secret starlet’s part, it seems many are counting on Pete Davidson to slide into her DMs following his own high-profile split from Kim Kardashian after their short-lived romance came to an end.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

As TMZ reports, the Saturday Night Live alum is ranking around +1200 on BetOnline, with Jason Momoa following closely behind at +1800. Other names on Bündchen’s list include Leonardo DiCaprio (+2000), John Mayer (+2000), Bradley Cooper (+2500), and Chris Evans (+2500).

Just for fun, they included some unlikely names as well, including Brady’s best friend Rob Gronkowski (+6900), as well as President Donald Trump, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, and Antonio Brown, who hasn’t been quiet about trolling Brady in the midst of his divorce.

At the top of the Quarterback’s own list is none other than Midnights singer Taylor Swift (+1400), followed by Adriana Lima (+1600), Kim K (+2500), Jennifer Aniston(+2500), Halle Berry (+2500), Bella Hadid (+2800).

And here is Gisele’s Instagram post on today’s divorce with Tom Brady: pic.twitter.com/2DiPGa38mN — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 28, 2022

Of course, Brady had some unlikely names included as well, such as his ex, Bridget Moynahan (+4000), former porn star Mia Khalifa (+20000), and the mother of the NY Jets QB (+50000).

After 13 years of marriage, it’s unlikely that either party will be quick to jump into a new relationship – especially not a high-profile one – but it’s still fun to play matchmaker from afar and ponder over who will end up together next.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Let us know who you think Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen should pursue romantically next down in the comments, and check back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

[Via]