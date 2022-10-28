Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce from one another. The divorce was being worked on since September, and today, the documents were filed in Florida court. It had been clear that these two were on the outs for a while, with rumors circulating that Brady was no longer living at home.

Brady and Bündchen had been married for a long time and even had children together. Things seemingly took a turn for the worse when Brady decided to come out of retirement after just one month of retirement. Bündchen had given Brady an ultimatum, and in the end, he chose football.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Today, Brady took to his Instagram story with a statement about the divorce. He had never publically acknowledged it, but now it is the best time to tell his followers about what is going on. As you can imagine, Brady was quite diplomatic about the whole thing, and made sure to note that everything was amicable.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Tom Brady announces that he and Gisele have finalized their divorce: pic.twitter.com/LkeXRLBtOc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2022

Bündchen also delivered a statement of her own in which she offered the exact same sentiments. The one main difference here is that Gisele admitted to the two growing apart as of late. It seems like this happened after Brady came back to football, although the true dynamics of their relationship are unknown.

This marks a difficult time for Brady who has been playing poorly for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His team is currently 3-5, and this could be one of the first times in his career that he doesn’t make it to the postseason.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates pertaining to this developing story.