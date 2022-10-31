One of the biggest stories in the sports world over the past couple of weeks has been the divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been playing some horrible football as of late, and it seems as though he is completely fazed by what is happening.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the divorce could have been avoided if Brady had just retired from football. Brady decided to come out of retirement in the offseason, and it immediately had dire effects and consequences on his marriage. In the end, he clearly made the wrong choice, especially with the Bucs being horrible.

Just last week, Brady’s divorce from Bündchen was made official. Both sides submitted their forms to the judge, and the judge immediately signed off on things. This then led to a statement from both parties where they explained that their priority was their children.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Tom Brady announces that he and Gisele have finalized their divorce: pic.twitter.com/LkeXRLBtOc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2022

Now, a new report from PEOPLE is suggesting that Bündchen is doing just fine following the divorce. “Enough time has passed that she is settling in… [Gisele] has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she’s not afraid to try things by herself,” a source told the publication. “You would never know she was going through a split from her husband.”

This is probably bad news for Brady, who now has to go out and play football games with this information in hand. Either way, Bündchen is doing well, and Brady is just going to have to deal with that.

Gisele Bündchen Is Doing Fine After Tom Brady Divorce: Source https://t.co/RjtWuVCebN — People (@people) October 31, 2022

Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates on this developing story.