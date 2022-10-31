Tom Brady was seen taking his kids to a local movie theater after confirming he and Gisele Bündchen are getting a divorce. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his kids, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, were photographed by paparazzi at the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Florida on Friday night.

Brady was rocking a gray sweater, white pants, and a baseball cap, while carrying a camouflage bag.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While rumors of a split between Brady and Bündchen have been rampant for months, the former couple finally confirmed they’d hired divorce lawyers in a statement, last week.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

He continued: “We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure that they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration … We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”

It’s widely believed that Brady’s decision to un-retire from the NFL played a major role in causing the rift between the two. Bündchen wrote in a statement of her own that her priority “has always been and will continue to be” their children.

Brady and Bündchen initially married back in 2009.

Brady’s return to the Bucs hasn’t done much to help them this season, as the team currently sits at 3-5, outside of first place in the weak NFC North. They last lost 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

