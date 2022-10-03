Tom Brady has been going through it as of late. There have been numerous reports that he and Gisele Bundchen are having relationship problems, and in the midst of all of this, he and the Buccaneers have been less than impressive. Not to mention, Antonio Brown taunted him with a picture of Gisele on Instagram, which just adds insult to injury.

With that being said, Brady could have gone into last night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs distracted. Instead, he played a focused game, notching 385 yards, three touchdowns, and a 75 percent completion rate. It was a great game for Brady, albeit a sad one as his team still lost.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In fact, Brady’s performance helped him break a record that he probably doesn’t care all that much for. As you can see in the tweet down below from @OptaSTATS, Brady is the first player to have a stat line like last night’s while also losing by double digits. Needless to say, Brady won’t be looking to celebrate this new feat, anytime soon.

Tom Brady is the first player in NFL history to complete 75.0+ percent of his passes for 350+ yards with no interceptions and yet lose the game by double digits. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 3, 2022

With this loss, the Buccaneers have fallen to 2-2 on the season. This isn’t so bad for the team as the entire NFC South is a bit of a mess right now. The Bucs and Falcons are both 2-2, while the Panthers and Saints are 1-3.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NFL.