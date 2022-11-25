Who is Emily Ratajkowski thankful for this year, you ask? It seems to be Pete Davidson. Amid rumours that the two have been spending time together, cameras caught them at enjoying a Friendsgiving dinner earlier this week, celebrating the heartwarming holiday in each other’s company.

It’s been less than two weeks since we first heard about the comedian and the model’s PDA-filled date night. Since then, they’ve continued to make headlines with their individual antics, while on social media there’s been speculation that this could all just be a publicity stunt.

pete davidson cant be a real person 😭 LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/iNvoKSafxZ — ig @/ylcoo 𖤐 (@ylcoooo) November 20, 2022

However, sources close to the pair have said that things are going well for them. “It’s still very new, but they have been in nonstop communication,” an insider dished to E! News. “She just went out with him to celebrate his birthday and wanted to make him feel special.”

“It’s a chill relationship so far. There’s no pressure to make it exclusive, but she really likes him.”

At the aforementioned Thanksgiving dinner, Bumble’s chief brand officer Selby Drummond uploaded a photo that shows Ratajkowsi and the SNL alum enjoying a feast among friends.

pete davidson and emily ratajkowski in new york city last night pic.twitter.com/ITabQhfAMI — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) November 17, 2022

The since-deleted post was inevitably reshared by gossip account @deuxmoi, sparking plenty of chatter about the legitimacy of the rumoured new couple.

For her part, EmRata has been rediscovering herself as a single mother of one following her separation from Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two went through a tumultuous split when allegations of his infidelity came out in the media.

As for Davidson, he spent the early half of 2022 romancing Kim Kardashian. The 29-year-old even got several tattoos dedicated to the reality star, and didn’t hesitate to taunt Kanye West with them in the midst of their chaotic feud several months ago.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Do you think we’ll see Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski make it to Christmas? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]