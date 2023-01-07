Dating as one of the most beautiful women in the world sounds easy. However, figures like Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski continue to prove that it’s anything but. In 2022, both socialites spent time with Pete Davidson. The latter was venting about attracting “the worst men” following their split on her podcast.

Earlier this week, the mother of one was joined by Olivia Ponton, with whom she discussed some of the finer intricacies of modern dating. “Sometimes I’m like, ‘F*ck,’ because I want a confident man,” the host told her guest.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF20/WireImage)

“I feel like I attract the worst men. I don’t want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me.”

Of course, before she briefly linked up with Davidson, Ratajkowski spent several years with Sebastian Bear-McClard. Their relationship resulted in a four-year marriage, as well as the birth of their son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

Later in the podcast episode, the Gone Girl actress was candid about her biggest dating pet peeves. “What I hate with dating, with men in particular, is I feel like they’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it,'” she explains. “And they love it and love it, and then slowly, they get emasculated and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you.”

“Then they start to tear you down, and then you’re back to square one,” her observation goes on. “It’s so fucked up and unfair because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it and they don’t know what it means for their own identity.”

EmRata didn’t specify who she was talking about, but as Complex notes, after ending things with Davidson, the two apparently remain friends. Following her divorce, however, the 31-year-old has been sharing some shady content seemingly aimed at her co-parent.

Following her divorce, however, the 31-year-old has been sharing some shady content seemingly aimed at her co-parent.

