Emily Ratajkowski went out with comedian Eric Andre on Saturday in New York City. The date night comes months after finalizing her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

She’s also been linked to DJ Orazio Rispo, Jack Greer, and Pete Davidson in recent months. Ratajkowski and Davison went on several dates in November.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MAY 23: Model Emily Ratajkowski attends the premiere of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘In Darkness’ at ArcLight Hollywood on May 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ratajkowski and Andre were spotted walking with their arms around one another throughout the night. They reportedly dined at Sakagura in Midtown for upwards of three hours before making several other stops.

The 31-year-old model recently discussed her dating life on her High Low with EmRata podcast. Ratajkowski admitted to attracting “the worst men.”

“I feel like I attract the worst men,” she said. “Sometimes I’m like, fuck, because I want a confident man. I don’t want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.”

“That’s what I hate with dating … men in particular,” the Gone Girl star further said. “They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it.’ And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated and don’t know what to do with those feelings, and then they resent you. They start to tear you down, and then you’re back to square one.”

She added: “And it’s so fucked up and unfair, because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it and … what it means for their own identity.”

Check out pictures from Emily Ratajkowski’s night out with Eric Andre as shared by TMZ here.

[Via]