Several of 2022’s greatest projects came later in the year. However, a noteworthy early arrival came in the form of The Weeknd’s Dawn FM. Landing on January 7th, the 16-track effort boasts guest appearances from Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and Oneohtrix Point Never.

As Complex notes, production was handled by the likes of Max Martin, Matt Cohn, OPN, and Oscar Holter. Surprisingly, the project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, falling short of Gunna’s landmark DS4Ever delivery.

The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

On the Billboard Global 200 chart, The Weeknd came out on top this time last year. Additionally, his project set a record after 24 of his songs landed on the chart. This marks the most entries in a single week for a solo male performer.

In the year since Dawn FM‘s premiere, titles like “Sacrifice,” “Out of Time,” and “Less Than Zero” have remained in streaming rotation.

Another fan favourite, “Is There Someone Else?” has amassed significant streaming numbers. To celebrate the first anniversary of his project, the Canadian artist is finally dropping off an accompanying music video for his fans.

He teased the announcement on Instagram earlier this week with a brief clip of the intriguing visual. “‘Is There Someone Else?’ video drops on the one-year anniversary of ‘Dawn FM,'” he told his followers at the time. “Back at it.”

The Weeknd was hard at work all throughout 2022, with the first leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour closing out a few weeks ago.

Of course, he couldn’t leave it at that. The 32-year-old also lent his vocal talents to the Avatar 2 soundtrack, sweetly singing his way through “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).”

Check out The Weeknd’s “Is There Someone Else?” music video above. Afterward, revisit his Dawn FM album here.

