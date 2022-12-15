Disney’s preparing the release of Avatar 2: The Way Of The Water. Ahead of its release, The Weeknd released the first single from the soundtrack.

The new song initially appeared in the teaser for the movie earlier this month on The Weeknd’s page. Swedish House Mafia and composer, Simon Franglen, who scored the film, co-produce The Weeknd’s new single for Avatar 2.

Jon Landau, Avatar 2: Way Of The Water producer, explained how the song came together. It began after Landau met The Weeknd during the After Hours til Dawn Tour this summer.

“When he came in, Swedish House Mafia came up with the concept of the song, and they embraced working with our composer, Simon Franglen. And together, they came up with a song that is true to who The Weeknd is but is organic to our film,” Landau told Complex. “And that’s what was important to us. We didn’t want just something to come on at the end of the movie that felt outside of it, but he embraced that collaboration, and his voice, oh my God.”

The Weeknd is coming off of an incredibly strong year. At the top of 2022, he released his new album, Dawn FM — an undeniably solid body of work. Since then, he hit the road in support of his latest project. As a result of his charitable efforts, the 2022 CMW Allan Slaight Humaniratian Spirit Award was awarded to The Weeknd. The Canadian singer’s latest honor recognized his philanthropic efforts.

“That this is a Canadian award sits deep with me,” he said. “Allan and The Slaight Family Foundation are known across the country for their generous philanthropy, and it means a lot to be acknowledged, and is an honour to be recognized along with the legendary Canadian artists who received this award before me.”

Check out The Weeknd’s new song for Avatar 2 below.

Quotable Lyrics

If I die, if I stay, give me strength

I’m with you either way

Nothing’s lost, no more pain