Avatar 2
- Movies"Avatar 2" And "Titanic" Fight For Third Spot On All-Time Box Office ChartJames Cameron continues to be box office royalty. By Emily Burr
- MusicThe Weeknd Makes A Triumphant Return To Our "R&B Season" PlaylistAdditionally, we've got new titles from Diddy, Jacquees, and Masego as well.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsThe Weeknd Debuts "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" From "Avatar 2"The Weeknd shares "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from "Avatar 2." By Aron A.
- MoviesJames Cameron Says Filming On "Avatar 2" Is "100 Percent Complete"James Cameron says he's 100 percent done filming "Avatar 2," and nearly finished with "Avatar 3."By Cole Blake