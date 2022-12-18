Our R&B Season is thriving like never before with the official start of winter just around the corner. What better time than the present to cozy up with your loved ones and stream the latest arrivals on our weekly playlist update?

The Weeknd is no stranger to getting love from us, which is why his contribution to the Avatar 2 soundtrack tops our latest roundup. “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” arrived earlier this week, along with the rest of the film’s audio accompaniment.

Following that is Diddy’s “Sex In The Porsche” with Canada’s own PARTYNEXTDOOR. The song follows Sean Combs’ exciting announcement that he’s now a father of seven.

Though he spends plenty of his free time with his “Shawty Wop,” Yung Miami, the 53-year-old has been hitting the town with an ever-growing roster of other women as of late. Perhaps that’s where the inspiration for his sultry new track comes from.

Afterward, Jacquees’ highly anticipated Sincerely For You album has its moment in the spotlight. Firstly, we selected “Tell Me It’s Over” featuring Summer Walker and 6LACK for our R&B Season update.

Additionally, “Start Over,” “I Remember,” and “When You Bad Like That” featuring Future also caught our attention. As you may already know, Hendrix actually executive-produced the new record, which the R&B vocalist was beyond excited about.

Masego’s voice sounds as beautiful as ever on his “You Never Visit Me” single. Specifically, the song’s lyrics detail what it’s like to push your relationships to the side while prioritizing your own dreams.

Finally, 2g Kaash’s “Pushin for Love” collaboration with Kodak Black has made its way onto our weekly playlist, much to fans’ pleasure.

Stream our R&B Season update exclusively on Spotify below. Afterward, make sure to check out our 12 Days of Christmas interview with Jacquees here.