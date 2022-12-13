Masego stayed out of the spotlight for most of 2022. In recent months, though, he’s making a return with new music for his adoring fanbase. In early November, his “Say You Want Me,” was making rounds. The song is full of rhythmic afrobeats and R&B vibes, and remains in rotation for many.

Before the year comes to a close, the 29-year-old has one last treat in store – a nearly four-minute-long single called “You Never Visit Me.” Throughout his lyrics, the musician reflects on how love can become less of a priority while one is chasing their dreams.

“Took the bait when they sold me the dream / And I drove to crazier zones and I paid for it,” he quickly sings over Wu10 and Todd Pritchard’s production. “You where there when I told you the plan, you were sold / Then we made it a goal to remain ’til we old.”

As Broadway World notes, the song came together at Wu’s Huntsville, AL studio. Additionally, co-producer Louie Lastic worked from Los Angeles and Justus West came through on the electric guitar.

Both “You Never Visit Me” and “Say You Want Me” are due to appear on Masego’s forthcoming album in 2023.

The Jamaican’s last full-length project came in 2023. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay boasts fan favourites like “Mystery Lady” with Don Toliver and “Silver Tongue Devil” with Shenseea.

Other artists who appear on the project include Sheléa and TeaMarrr. Their vocals shine on “Bliss Abroad” and “Smith & Westin” respectively.

Stream Masego’s “You Never Visit Me” on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know who you want him to work with on his next record in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Took the bait when they sold me the dream

And I drove to crazier zones and I paid for it

You where there when I told you the plan, you were sold

Then we made it a goal to remain ’til we old

[Via]