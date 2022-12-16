The self-proclaimed “King of R&B” took some time to evolve as a man and artist, and now Jacquees is back with a new album. The R&B crooner has been actively involved in the industry for over a decade, but the last few years have been quiet about new albums. King of R&B arrived in November 2019 and his Christmas in Decatur project followed soon after, and in 2020, the Southern star delivered a mixtape, Exit 68.

Today (December 16), Jacquees adds his name to the long list of New Music Friday releases and shares Sincerely For You. The record hosts features from artists like 21 Savage, Summer Walker, 6LACK, and Dreezy.

In our exclusive 12 Days of Christmas interview with Jacquees, the singer spoke with us about working on the album, which is also executive produced by Future.

“It’s all grown-man vibes. I’m 28 years old now. I was 24, 25, when I dropped my last album,” said Jacquees. “So, the conversations are just different for everything, for me. Even the lifestyle. You know, you get older, you know, you stop doing a lot of the things that you was doing before.”

“I feel like that’s kind of how I did it with my lifestyle and my music,” he added. “And I believe that through records, you’ll be able to tell the growth into maturity.

Stream Sincerely For You by Jacquees, and let us know what you think of the singer’s third studio album.

Tracklist