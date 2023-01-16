The Weeknd’s returned with a set of visuals for his contributions to Avatar: The Way Of The Water.

The Weeknd dropped “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” in December. The song serves as the official theme song for the blockbuster hit, Avatar 2: The Way Of The Water. Today, he shared the official visuals nearly a month following the film’s release. Directed by Quentin Deronzier, the video captures the mysterious allure of Avatar while flashes of The Weeknd cut in between scenes. Though the singer isn’t necessarily the star, the music video bridges together his song and the film even more.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: The Weeknd attends 20th Century Studio’s “Avatar 2: The Way of Water” U.S. Premiere at Dolby Theatre on December 12, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Weeknd explained how his contributions to the song felt like a full-circle moment in his life. When the first movie dropped, he was homeless and dropped out of high school without any certainty of where his future was heading. However, the film felt like “such an escape” from his real life. Additionally, Cameron specifically wanted The Weeknd to provide the soundtrack.

“It feels kismet and it’s a full-circle moment for me to be a part of something like this, because it is such an important film for me,” he said.

The Weeknd worked alongside Swedish House Mafia and James Cameron to bring the song to life. “The best part about writing the song was getting notes from James and making sure that all the lyrics and the tones fit the themes of the film. I think I rewrote the song maybe six times to make sure it was perfect, he said.

Check out the official video for “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).” Share your thoughts on his new single and video in the comments below.

