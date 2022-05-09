Avatar: The Way Of Water
- MoviesDisney Global Box Office Hits $1 Billion In 2023"Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" set the global box office to $1 billion just two months into the year. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Avatar 2" And "Titanic" Fight For Third Spot On All-Time Box Office ChartJames Cameron continues to be box office royalty. By Emily Burr
- Music VideosThe Weeknd Heads To Pandora In "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" Music VideoThe Weeknd drops the music video for "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureIndigenous Communities Bash New "Avatar" For Racist StereotypesMany feel as though the new movie portrays the same types of racism present in the first film from 2009.By Isaac Fontes
- Movies"Avatar: The Way Of Water" Opens With $130M-$150M At Box Office"Avatar: The Way Of Water" is slightly underperforming at the box office, compared to projections.By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Confirms Involvement In "Avatar 2"The Weeknd will be involved in "Avatar: The Way Of Water."By Cole Blake
- MoviesFinal Trailer For "Avatar: The Way Of Water" Is HereCheck out the final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" here.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNew "Avatar: The Way of Water" Trailer Showcases Stunning VisualsA new trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" is here.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsNew "Avatar: The Way Of Water" Footage Unveiled Along With More DetailsZoe Saldana and Sam Worthington held hands as they presented to the D23 expo.By Rex Provost
- Movies"Avatar: The Way Of Water" Debuts New Footage With 1st TrailerThe trailer for the long-awaited "Avatar" sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is here.By Cole Blake