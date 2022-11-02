20th Century Studios has shared a new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, just over a month away from the release of the high-anticipated film. The story will take place over a decade after the events of the original film, and feature the return of Stephen Lang’s antagonist, Colonel Quaritch.

As for the rest of the cast, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet will all be starring in the film. The story was co-written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno. James Cameron is credited with directing, writing, producing, and editing the project.

“The story is about family, about our families trying to stay together [and] the lengths to which we all go to protect each other and protect the place where we live,” Weaver recently told Variety at a screening of her film The Good House. “It’s very much based on [James Cameron’s] family and his joy in the family; and also, how vulnerable you are when you have children.”

The first film in the Avatar franchise was released back in 2009 and was wildly successful, building off of its groundbreaking visual effects. Even adjusting for inflation, Avatar is still the second-highest-grossing movie of all time after Gone with the Wind with a total of more than $3 billion. It was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Avatar: The Way of Water is scheduled to hit theaters on December 16.

Check out the official trailer below.

