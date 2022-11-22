The final trailer for James Cameron’s highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water is here. The film is the first follow-up to 2009’s Avatar in a series of planned sequels.

The initial sequel is hoping to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Cameron recently admitted that it must land in the top three or four highest earners just to break even.

“You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That’s your threshold. That’s your break even,” the director recently recalled telling Disney and 20th Century Studios in an interview with GQ.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: Director James Cameron speaks at the Earth Day celebration and screening of Avatar benefitting the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 22, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Earth Day)

“It’s one thing to make a lot of money, it’s another thing to actually make a profit. We’re not going to keep making movies that lose money even though they look good and make a ton of money,” Cameron told the Associated Press, while adding, “This is a wait-and-see, let’s-put-it-out-there-and-see-if-people-embrace-it kind of situation.”

2009’s Avatar currently ranks as the highest-grossing film of all time with $2.9 billion, although that’s unadjusted for inflation.

The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Sigourney Weaver, as well as Kate Winslet, and more. The story will follow the Sully family a decade following the events of the first film. Cameron wrote the screenplay with Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Following its release, next month, three more sequels are scheduled for release on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026, and December 22, 2028.

Check out the latest trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water below before the film hits theaters on December 16.

