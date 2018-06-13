james cameron
- Pop CultureJames Cameron Net Worth 2023: What Is The Iconic Director Worth?Explore the journey of iconic director James Cameron, delving into his career, achievements, and impressive net worth as of 2023.By Jake Skudder
- MoviesJames Cameron To Direct Hiroshima Movie Before "Avatar 4"Even with the next three Avatar films already in the works, Cameron has exciting additional plans.By Emily Burr
- Movies"Avatar 2" And "Titanic" Fight For Third Spot On All-Time Box Office ChartJames Cameron continues to be box office royalty. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureIndigenous Communities Bash New "Avatar" For Racist StereotypesMany feel as though the new movie portrays the same types of racism present in the first film from 2009.By Isaac Fontes
- Movies"Avatar: The Way Of Water" Opens With $130M-$150M At Box Office"Avatar: The Way Of Water" is slightly underperforming at the box office, compared to projections.By Cole Blake
- MoviesFinal Trailer For "Avatar: The Way Of Water" Is HereCheck out the final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" here.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJames Cameron On People Complaining About "Avatar" Film Length: "Give Me A F*cking Break""Here's the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it's okay to get up and go pee," the director reminded moviegoers.By Hayley Hynes
- Movies"Avatar: The Way Of Water" Debuts New Footage With 1st TrailerThe trailer for the long-awaited "Avatar" sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is here.By Cole Blake
- MoviesJames Cameron Says Filming On "Avatar 2" Is "100 Percent Complete"James Cameron says he's 100 percent done filming "Avatar 2," and nearly finished with "Avatar 3."By Cole Blake
- NumbersJames Cameron Congratulates "Avengers: Endgame" For Beating "Titanic" RecordJames Cameron tips his hat.By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDisney Announces New "Star Wars" Trilogy, Pushes Back "Avatar" SequelsDisney got some big plans moving forward.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentArnold Schwarzenegger Turns Evil In "Terminator 6," James Cameron ExplainsThe upcoming film is taking the narrative into unexpected territory.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJames Cameron Reveals Details About The Four "Avatar" SequelsIt's not the Blue Man Group!By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"The Terminator" Almost Altered Violent Ending After Questionable ScreeningNo happy endings. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Terminator" Reboot Reveals Older Militant Sarah ConnorHe said he'd be back. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentZoe Saldana Has Finished Filming Her Scenes In "Avatar" 2 & 3The actress will reprise her role in the forthcoming sequels. By David Saric