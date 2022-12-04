The Weeknd confirmed on Twitter, Sunday, that he is involved in Avatar: The Way Of Water. Despite the announcement, he did not clarify the extent to which he will be involved in the long-awaited Avatar sequel.

Avatar: The Way Of Water producer Jon Landau also confirmed the collaboration in a post on social media.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 07: The Weeknd attends the U.N. World Food Programme as it welcomes The Weeknd as a Goodwill Ambassador on October 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme)

“As the Na’vi say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family,” Landau wrote during a post featuring a picture of himself with The Weeknd.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will follow Jake Sully and Ney’tiri after they’ve begun to raise a family. The story takes place more than a decade after the events of the first film.

Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, as well as Kate Winslet make up the cast. James Cameron directed, wrote, edited, and produced the project. The story was co-written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno.

“The story is about family, about our families trying to stay together [and] the lengths to which we all go to protect each other and protect the place where we live,” Weaver recently told Variety at a screening of her film The Good House. “It’s very much based on [James Cameron’s] family and his joy in the family; and also, how vulnerable you are when you have children.”

Following The Way Of Water, the series will receive three sequels in the coming years.

Avatar: The Way Of Water will hit theaters on December 16.

Check out The Weeknd’s Avatar announcement below.

As the Na’vi say, “Zola'u nìprrte' soaiane Avatar”… Welcome to the Avatar family. pic.twitter.com/yc9no1sJki — Jon Landau (@jonlandau) December 4, 2022

[Via]