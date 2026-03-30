Young Dolph's Self-Admitted Gunman Delays His Fate Again

The third and final criminal in Young Dolph's murder case is delaying it from ending once and for all. That would be the self-admitted gunman, Cornelius Smith. Back in February, he was expected to enter a guilty plea deal during a sentencing hearing. However, him and legal representation couldn't come to an agreement on his housing arrangements (see video below).
So, his fate was pushed back to today, March 30. But once again, Smiths' team still needs more time to finalize this portion of the deal. It's still intact, just not this specific area.
As a result, a Memphis, Tennessee courthouse has decided to give both the plaintiff's side and the defendant's side more time to work something out.
Per FOX 13, Cornelius Smith's hearing is now going to happen in "mid-May" if all goes according to plan. It seems like Smith would prefer to be held in solitary confinement for his own protection. However, that's merely speculation as of now.
It would make sense for him considering the crime he committed was on a beloved rapper in Young Dolph.
Given that Smith has been working with authorities and testified against co-shooter Justin Johnson, there's a chance his sentence isn't as life-ending.
But there's also still a great chance that a life bid is still on the table.
Young Dolph's Murder Case
Johnson did in fact receive that punishment, as well as an additional 50 years behind bars. Earlier this month, the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals upheld his 2024 conviction.
He did try and bring forward four issues he had such as there not being sufficient evidence for the jury to convict him. However, the court of appeals didn't see any sort of avenue in which Johnson wasn't at fault. "... The evidence of defendant’s guilt was overwhelming, and the prosecutor’s comments were brief," they said at the time.
Johnson was found guilty on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
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