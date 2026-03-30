Yeat will be stopping in Toronto, Chicago, New York City, and several other cities across North America for the tour.

Tickets for the tour will begin with an artist presale on Tuesday, March 31, at 10:00 AM local time. General sale will follow that on Friday, April 3, at 10:00 AM local time.

The list of dates kicks off on July 17 with a concert in Minneapolis at The Armory. From there, he travels to Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, New York City, and many more North American cities through August 18, when he'll wrap up San Diego with a performance at Gallagher Square at Petco Park.

Yeat will be embarking on his The LOVE/LYFE Tour in support of his new album, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love) , later this year. He announced the run of concerts in a press release on Monday. He'll be joined by BNYX, SLAYR, and more across various shows.

About The Author

Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.