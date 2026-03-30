Yeat Announces "The Love/Lyfe Tour" To Promote New Album "ADL"

BY Cole Blake
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TURKU, FINLAND - JULY 4: Yeat performs onstage during day one of Ruisrock Festival at Ruissalo Park on July 4, 2025 in Turku, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Getty Images)
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Yeat will be stopping in Toronto, Chicago, New York City, and several other cities across North America for the tour.

Yeat will be embarking on his The LOVE/LYFE Tour in support of his new album, ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love), later this year. He announced the run of concerts in a press release on Monday. He'll be joined by BNYX, SLAYR, and more across various shows.

The list of dates kicks off on July 17 with a concert in Minneapolis at The Armory. From there, he travels to Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, New York City, and many more North American cities through August 18, when he'll wrap up San Diego with a performance at Gallagher Square at Petco Park.

Tickets for the tour will begin with an artist presale on Tuesday, March 31, at 10:00 AM local time. General sale will follow that on Friday, April 3, at 10:00 AM local time.

Read More: The Poor Reviews For Yeat's "ADL" Are Piling Up

Yeat's "ADL" Album

Yeat released ADL on March 27 as a double album containing both A Dangerous Lyfe and A Dangerous Love. It marks his sixth studio album and features collaborations with Don Toliver, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kid Cudi, Grimes, Julia Wolf, Kylie Jenner, Swizz Beatz, Joji, and 070 Shake.

THE LOVE/LYFE TOUR DATES:

# with BNYX |  ^ with SLAYR | * support TBD | ~ with Lyrical Lemonade All Stars | @ with Yeat & Friends

  • Fri, Jul 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory #
  • Sun, Jul 19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ~
  • Tue, Jul 21 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum #
  • Wed, Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell #
  • Thu, Jul 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park ^ #
  • Sat, Jul 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^ #
  • Mon, Jul 27 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
  • Tue, Jul 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills ^
  • Thu, Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy #
  • Sat, Aug 1 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium ^
  • Tue, Aug 4 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *
  • Wed, Aug 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^
  • Fri, Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Junkyard #
  • Mon, Aug 10 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field #
  • Tue, Aug 11 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum #
  • Thu, Aug 13 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #
  • Sat, Aug 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome @
  • Tue, Aug 18 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

Read More: Yeat Crashed His Car Into A House While Listening To Drake

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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