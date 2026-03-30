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ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love)
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Music
Yeat Announces "The Love/Lyfe Tour" To Promote New Album "ADL"
Yeat will be stopping in Toronto, Chicago, New York City, and several other cities across North America for the tour.
By
Cole Blake
March 30, 2026