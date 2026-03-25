Yeat Crashed His Car Into A House While Listening To Drake

BY Cole Blake
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Yeat attends Live Más LIVE 2026 at Hollywood Palladium on March 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Taco Bell )
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Yeat ended up going on to collaborate with Drake on his album, "For All The Dogs," with the track, "IDGAF," in 2023.

Yeat says that he nearly died in a car crash while listening to Drake. He recalled the accident while speaking with Zane Lowe for a new interview for Apple Music.

"I was in my first car crash while listening to Drake," he admitted. "I crashed into a house. I was 16, I was dropping my brother off for a football game at the school. So, I took my mom's car and dropped him off and I was coming back around this corner. I was going like 90 in a 20 in a suburban area. I had some food my mom made for me, and I thought I knew the neighborhood. This turn came up, and it was a full 180. I thought it was a 90, it was a full 180."

He continued: "So, I came off this corner. There's a hedge and a house in front of me and I'm going 90. I can't even stop and my food started falling in the car. So, I went to go grab the food. I still was hungry. Thank God I'm still alive. There was a giant metal poll that I just missed by a foot. I would've went straight 90 into a poll and been dead for sure. But I swerved a little bit, and my car was in mid-air for three seconds. I went through two hedges. There was a whole car imprint, and then I landed in the living room, and they were sitting down at the couch watching TV."

Read More: Yeat Unveils Stacked Features List For "ADL" Including Elton John

Which Drake Song Was Yeat Listening To?

Yeat went on to reveal that the Drake song was his collaboration with the U.K. artist, Dave, "Wanna Know." They teamed up for the song back in 2016.

Yeat ended up collaborating with Drake on several occasions in recent years. They worked together on the For All The Dogs track, "IDGAF," back in 2023. Additionally, they performed with one another at Wireless Festival in London, last year.

Read More: Yeat Teams Up With Nike For Exclusive ADL Collection

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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