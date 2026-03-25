Yeat Crashed His Car Into A House While Listening To Drake

Yeat says that he nearly died in a car crash while listening to Drake. He recalled the accident while speaking with Zane Lowe for a new interview for Apple Music.

"I was in my first car crash while listening to Drake," he admitted. "I crashed into a house. I was 16, I was dropping my brother off for a football game at the school. So, I took my mom's car and dropped him off and I was coming back around this corner. I was going like 90 in a 20 in a suburban area. I had some food my mom made for me, and I thought I knew the neighborhood. This turn came up, and it was a full 180. I thought it was a 90, it was a full 180."

He continued: "So, I came off this corner. There's a hedge and a house in front of me and I'm going 90. I can't even stop and my food started falling in the car. So, I went to go grab the food. I still was hungry. Thank God I'm still alive. There was a giant metal poll that I just missed by a foot. I would've went straight 90 into a poll and been dead for sure. But I swerved a little bit, and my car was in mid-air for three seconds. I went through two hedges. There was a whole car imprint, and then I landed in the living room, and they were sitting down at the couch watching TV."

Which Drake Song Was Yeat Listening To?

Yeat went on to reveal that the Drake song was his collaboration with the U.K. artist, Dave, "Wanna Know." They teamed up for the song back in 2016.

Yeat ended up collaborating with Drake on several occasions in recent years. They worked together on the For All The Dogs track, "IDGAF," back in 2023. Additionally, they performed with one another at Wireless Festival in London, last year.