Yeat Unveils Stacked Features List For "ADL" Including Elton John

With practically each release, Oregon rapper Yeat has steadily improved. He's got one of the most distinct sounds in hip-hop and that's all attributed to his world building skills. The one thing you can't knock about his music is how cohesive it all sounds.

However, it's going to be interesting to see how Yeat handles that focus on his upcoming double album, ADL. More times than not, Yeat has kept the features to a minimum. But that is going to be far from the case on this impending project.

Per a press release, we have a majority of the feature list revealed and it's quite impressive on multiple fronts. With the confirmed names, it's clear that Yeat wanted to challenge himself. There's a wide range of genres and subgenres represented here.

Image via Yeat

Moreover, it's simply an illustrious list. Kid Cudi, frequent collaborator Don Toliver, NBA YoungBoy, Swizz Beatz, BNYX, Joji, are making appearances. But of course, the name that sticks out the most is nonother than legendary pop singer, songwriter, and pianist Elton John.

No matter what his level of involvement is, it's bound to be the most talked-about song on the record. We don't have a confirmation on how many songs will land on it, but it will be split into two discs.

When Is Yeat Dropping A Dangerous Lyfe?

Side one will be A Dangerous Lyfe whereas the second will be A Dangerous Love. So, not only is Yeat taking some risks with the collaborators he's selected, but he's also pushing himself thematically as well.

As for when the album will release, you can circle your calendars for March 27, which is this Friday.

It will most likely include previously released tracks such as "Let King Tonka Talk" which featured King Kylie, aka Kylie Jenner, and "Made It On Our Own" with EsDeeKid. That song just so happens to have production from BNYX, making us believe it will make its way onto the first side potentially.