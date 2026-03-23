Yeat Unveils Stacked Features List For "ADL" Including Elton John

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ruisrock Festival 2025 – Day 1
TURKU, FINLAND - JULY 4: Yeat performs onstage during day one of Ruisrock Festival at Ruissalo Park on July 4, 2025 in Turku, Finland. (Photo by Venla Shalin/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Yeat has come a long way over these last few years, and all of his hard work has culminated in his most illustrious feature list to date.

With practically each release, Oregon rapper Yeat has steadily improved. He's got one of the most distinct sounds in hip-hop and that's all attributed to his world building skills. The one thing you can't knock about his music is how cohesive it all sounds.

However, it's going to be interesting to see how Yeat handles that focus on his upcoming double album, ADL. More times than not, Yeat has kept the features to a minimum. But that is going to be far from the case on this impending project.

Per a press release, we have a majority of the feature list revealed and it's quite impressive on multiple fronts. With the confirmed names, it's clear that Yeat wanted to challenge himself. There's a wide range of genres and subgenres represented here.

yeat a dangerous lyfe features
Image via Yeat

Moreover, it's simply an illustrious list. Kid Cudi, frequent collaborator Don Toliver, NBA YoungBoy, Swizz Beatz, BNYX, Joji, are making appearances. But of course, the name that sticks out the most is nonother than legendary pop singer, songwriter, and pianist Elton John.

No matter what his level of involvement is, it's bound to be the most talked-about song on the record. We don't have a confirmation on how many songs will land on it, but it will be split into two discs.

Read More: Afroman Beat The Case—So Where Are Free Speech Warriors When Hip-Hop’s On Trial?

When Is Yeat Dropping A Dangerous Lyfe?

Side one will be A Dangerous Lyfe whereas the second will be A Dangerous Love. So, not only is Yeat taking some risks with the collaborators he's selected, but he's also pushing himself thematically as well.

As for when the album will release, you can circle your calendars for March 27, which is this Friday.

It will most likely include previously released tracks such as "Let King Tonka Talk" which featured King Kylie, aka Kylie Jenner, and "Made It On Our Own" with EsDeeKid. That song just so happens to have production from BNYX, making us believe it will make its way onto the first side potentially.

With ADL, he will be trying to replicate the success of his last full-length LYFESTYLE, which went number one in 2024 with 89,000 equivalent units.

Read More: Jack Harlow’s “Monica” Problem Isn’t Just The Music

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Screenshot 2026-02-26 at 8.04.46 PM Songs Made It On Our Own — Song by Yeat & EsDeeKid
Yeat 2093 New Album Review Hip Hop News Reviews Yeat "2093" Album Review
e496934ccf43db74dbe047243efcba28.1000x1000x1 Mixtapes Yeat Delivers His Most Focused Album To Date With "LYFESTYLE"
Yeat Performs At PNE Forum Music Yeat "2093": 5 Things We Want To See From His Next Album
Comments 0