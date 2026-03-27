The Poor Reviews For Yeat's "ADL" Are Piling Up

Yeat's new album "ADL" was highly sought after; however, it seems to have let down a lot of listeners early on.

Overall, it seems the most redeeming quality amongst the plethora of negative reviews is the production. But even then, there are some listeners complaining about the mixing and mastering. "Called his old stuff 'slop' and dropped this like production was the best he’s done but it just doesn’t have his unique sound anymore," one let down fan writes. "Lowkey disappointed dangerous summer was so good I thought this was gonna be a step up."

Album reactions, like it or not, are a big part of modern hip-hop culture. They help drive debate and conversation and spread awareness about albums old and new. However, when it comes to fresh releases, sometimes people jump the gun way too fast and believe a project is terrible and will stay that way.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.