The Poor Reviews For Yeat's "ADL" Are Piling Up

BY Zachary Horvath
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2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 20: Yeat performs as Don Toliver X Yeat during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 20, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
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Yeat's new album "ADL" was highly sought after; however, it seems to have let down a lot of listeners early on.

Album reactions, like it or not, are a big part of modern hip-hop culture. They help drive debate and conversation and spread awareness about albums old and new. However, when it comes to fresh releases, sometimes people jump the gun way too fast and believe a project is terrible and will stay that way.

As a result, it can affect how people who haven't listened to an album to be swayed from the jump. But that's just the reality and right now, Yeat's ADL is facing harsh criticism early on.

As you can see below, many feel the project is underwhelming, especially considering all of the hype leading up to it.

Overall, it seems the most redeeming quality amongst the plethora of negative reviews is the production. But even then, there are some listeners complaining about the mixing and mastering. "Called his old stuff 'slop' and dropped this like production was the best he’s done but it just doesn’t have his unique sound anymore," one let down fan writes. "Lowkey disappointed dangerous summer was so good I thought this was gonna be a step up."

A majority of the mediocre responses rate Yeat's ADL around a five or six at best, with the low end reaching two. But like we said, we live in a world where instant reactions can make or break how an album is perceived for a while.

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Who Is Featured On ADL?

Unfortunately for the Oregon star, it seems like this studio effort will need a lot more time to settle. But that's only if these folks are willing to give the record the chance to do so.

ADL, also known as A Dangerous Lyfe/A Dangerous Love, is a double album that hit streaming platforms last night. It's his first true LP since 2024's LYFESTYLE but follows up his 2025 EP-like project DANGEROUS SUMMER.

Yeat did bring together some impressive talent for this 21-song set including Elton John (via a sample), NBA YoungBoy, Don Toliver, 070 Shake, Joji, Kid Cudi, Swizz Beatz and more.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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