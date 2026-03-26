Yeat Unveils The Tracklist For "ADL"

Yeat is mere hours away from dropping his next album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love). As a result, the Oregon rapper is sharing the official tracklist for this double album. Obtained via Kurrco, it's going to consist of 19 songs, so one side will have at least one more song compared to the other.

At this time, we don't who will be featured on which track just yet. But that's not a bad thing as it will build even more anticipation for the album up until pressing play. It's a trend that most rappers have been doing over the last several years and we are happy to see Yeat joining that group.

However, what this collection confirms is that the only recent single to make the cut is "Let King Tonka Talk." The song, which surprisingly features Kylie Jenner (aka King Kylie), dropped just about a week ago.

Another single that we thought would land on ADL was the EsDeeKid collab, "Made It On Our Own." It seems that song is being reserved for something else or will just stay a loosie.

Who's Featured On Yeat's ADL?

But outside of Yeat being a reason why this LP is drawing fans in, another is the features themselves. Revealed just a couple of days ago, Yeat assembled quite the star-studded roster. Headlining the list is shockingly the one and only Sir Elton John.

Yeat's dystopian and dark sound paired with John's vocals and or piano skills will be something to check out without question. Others include Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, NBA YoungBoy, Joji, and Julia Wolf, just to name a few.

There's even more that haven't been revealed yet, so it should be cool to discover the rest.

While some of these costars may be head scratchers to some, Yeat did tell Zane Lowe in their recent interview that he's looking to push boundaries always. "I think I’m a leader in ways of like, I never give a f*ck what people think about me… I’m always fearless."

He added elsewhere: "I'm definitely trying to change it up, trying to give the youth some real music, some real art... I think I'm done with the slop, people are done with it too."

ADL will arrive tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET.

ADL Tracklist: