Yeat Unveils The Tracklist For "ADL"

BY Zachary Horvath
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2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: American rapper and singer-songwriter Yeat performs onstage during day 1 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
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Yeat's "ADL" is one of rap's more anticipated releases and with it dropping soon, he's giving fans another glimpse into the tracklist.

Yeat is mere hours away from dropping his next album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love). As a result, the Oregon rapper is sharing the official tracklist for this double album. Obtained via Kurrco, it's going to consist of 19 songs, so one side will have at least one more song compared to the other.

At this time, we don't who will be featured on which track just yet. But that's not a bad thing as it will build even more anticipation for the album up until pressing play. It's a trend that most rappers have been doing over the last several years and we are happy to see Yeat joining that group.

However, what this collection confirms is that the only recent single to make the cut is "Let King Tonka Talk." The song, which surprisingly features Kylie Jenner (aka King Kylie), dropped just about a week ago.

Another single that we thought would land on ADL was the EsDeeKid collab, "Made It On Our Own." It seems that song is being reserved for something else or will just stay a loosie.

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Who's Featured On Yeat's ADL?

But outside of Yeat being a reason why this LP is drawing fans in, another is the features themselves. Revealed just a couple of days ago, Yeat assembled quite the star-studded roster. Headlining the list is shockingly the one and only Sir Elton John.

Yeat's dystopian and dark sound paired with John's vocals and or piano skills will be something to check out without question. Others include Don Toliver, Kid Cudi, NBA YoungBoy, Joji, and Julia Wolf, just to name a few.

There's even more that haven't been revealed yet, so it should be cool to discover the rest.

While some of these costars may be head scratchers to some, Yeat did tell Zane Lowe in their recent interview that he's looking to push boundaries always. "I think I’m a leader in ways of like, I never give a f*ck what people think about me… I’m always fearless."

He added elsewhere: "I'm definitely trying to change it up, trying to give the youth some real music, some real art... I think I'm done with the slop, people are done with it too."

ADL will arrive tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET.

ADL Tracklist:

  1. Purpose General
  2. Face The Flame
  3. Lose Control
  4. Griddle
  5. What I Want
  6. Liv Like Dis
  7. 2 Planes
  8. My Way
  9. Let King Tonka Talk
  10. Dangerous House
  11. No More Ghosts
  12. 2Nite
  13. Geek Luv
  14. Naked
  15. Went Wrong
  16. Silk Face
  17. My Time
  18. Back Home
  19. Up From Here

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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