ADL - Album by Yeat

Yeat has been teasing "ADL" for months now, and tonight, the artist has finally dropped off his highly-anticipated album.

Yeat has gone from an underground darling to a mainstream sensation in just a very short amount of time. Overall, he has an extremely unique sound that has been praised by the fans. He has branched out into various different styles over the past couple of years. However, some fans still yearn for those underground days. With that being said, Yeat just dropped off his new album ADL. This is a double-album containing A Dangerous Lyfe and A Dangerous Love. There are some pretty massive features on this new album. Elton John, Don Toliver , and even NBA YoungBoy are on this album. You can check it out, below.

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