ADL - Album by Yeat

BY Alexander Cole
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Yeat has been teasing "ADL" for months now, and tonight, the artist has finally dropped off his highly-anticipated album.

Yeat has gone from an underground darling to a mainstream sensation in just a very short amount of time. Overall, he has an extremely unique sound that has been praised by the fans. He has branched out into various different styles over the past couple of years. However, some fans still yearn for those underground days. With that being said, Yeat just dropped off his new album ADL. This is a double-album containing A Dangerous Lyfe and A Dangerous Love. There are some pretty massive features on this new album. Elton John, Don Toliver, and even NBA YoungBoy are on this album. You can check it out, below.

Release Date: March 27, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for ADL

A Dangerous Lyfe 
01. Purpose General
02. Face the Flame ft. NBA YoungBoy & Grimes
03. Lose Control ft. Elton John
04. Griddle ft. Don Toliver
05. What I Want ft. BNYX
06. Liv Like Dis
07. Taller
08. My Way ft. Julia Wolf
09. Let King Tonka Talk ft. King Kylie
10. Dangerous House
11. No More Ghosts ft. Kid Cudi

A Dangerous Love 
01. 2Nite
02. Geek Luv
03. Naked
04. Went Wrong ft. 070 Shake
05. Real Life Shit
06. My Time ft. Swizz Beatz
07. 2 Planes
08. Silk Face
09. Back Home ft. Joji
10. Up from Here

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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