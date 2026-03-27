ADL - Album by Yeat

Yeat has gone from an underground darling to a mainstream sensation in just a very short amount of time. Overall, he has an extremely unique sound that has been praised by the fans. He has branched out into various different styles over the past couple of years. However, some fans still yearn for those underground days. With that being said, Yeat just dropped off his new album ADL. This is a double-album containing A Dangerous Lyfe and A Dangerous Love. There are some pretty massive features on this new album. Elton John, Don Toliver, and even NBA YoungBoy are on this album. You can check it out, below.
Release Date: March 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for ADL
A Dangerous Lyfe
01. Purpose General
02. Face the Flame ft. NBA YoungBoy & Grimes
03. Lose Control ft. Elton John
04. Griddle ft. Don Toliver
05. What I Want ft. BNYX
06. Liv Like Dis
07. Taller
08. My Way ft. Julia Wolf
09. Let King Tonka Talk ft. King Kylie
10. Dangerous House
11. No More Ghosts ft. Kid Cudi
A Dangerous Love
01. 2Nite
02. Geek Luv
03. Naked
04. Went Wrong ft. 070 Shake
05. Real Life Shit
06. My Time ft. Swizz Beatz
07. 2 Planes
08. Silk Face
09. Back Home ft. Joji
10. Up from Here