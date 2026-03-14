Yeat Teams Up With Nike For Exclusive ADL Collection

Yeat has officially partnered with Nike for an exclusive ADL album collection. This marks a historic moment for rap and Nike collaborations overall.

Check out the official collaboration, now available for presale, at YEAT's official website here.

Yeat becomes the first rapper ever dropping official album box sets with Nike. The collection launches as a physical preorder ahead of his album release. ADL drops March 27th, 2026 via Field Trip Recordings and Capitol Records.

This collaboration represents Yeat's second project with Nike following last year's release. The ComplexCon exclusive collection featured the Nike Air Goadome Twizz silhouette collaboration.

The new ADL box sets feature multiple items designed specifically for this release. Each box includes a Nike x ADL Tattoo Tee in white colorway. The collection also comes with an ADL CD in jewel case packaging.

Collectors receive a limited edition Nike x ADL box featuring exclusive graphics throughout. The exterior displays both Nike and ADL branding prominently on the packaging. Only four units per customer are available during this presale window.

The Tattoo Tee showcases the Lyfe$tyle Corporation and Nike Swoosh logos front. ADL tattoo artwork spans across the back in a chrome gothic style. White heavyweight construction ensures quality and durability for long-term wear.

Beyond the tee box, Nike also released an ADL Mask Box Set. This includes a black Nike x ADL mask with embroidered branding. The mask features ADL logo on the mouth and Nike Swoosh temples.

Both box sets ship upon the album's March 27th release date. This represents Nike expanding beyond footwear into full lifestyle collaborations strategically. Yeat's partnership elevates culture's intersection with music and fashion entirely.

Yeat x Nike ADL Collection

Image via YEAT

The Nike x ADL collection represents something genuinely different from typical music collaborations. That white heavyweight Tattoo Tee pairs perfectly with the minimal Nike branding approach.

The back features a full-scale ADL tattoo design that's pretty intricate and bold. The exclusive boxes feature clean white exterior packaging with subtle Nike and ADL graphics.

The mask box set adds another layer with that black construction and embroidered details. YEAT is certainly known for wearing the balaclava mask, so giving fans the opportunity to match is a special detail.

This is a closelycurated physical experience tied directly to the album release. The collaboration really showcases how seriously Nike is taking artist partnerships beyond traditional footwear drops.