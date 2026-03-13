Ranking Every Nike Air Max 1 OG Colorway From Worst To Best

The Nike Air Max 1 stands as one of the most important silhouettes in sneaker history since Tinker Hatfield revolutionized footwear design in 1987. From the groundbreaking visible Air unit to countless iconic colorways over nearly four decades, the Air Max 1 has remained a staple in rotations worldwide.

The 2017 30th Anniversary pack brought back some of the most beloved OG colorways with premium materials and modern construction. This ranking celebrates both the original 1987 releases that started it all and the Anniversary retros that honored Hatfield's vision.

Whether you prefer the timeless "Varsity Red" or the sophisticated "Obsidian", these 7 colorways represent the best of what makes the Air Max 1 legendary.

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7. Nike Air Max 1 OG Anniversary "Aqua"

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The Nike Air Max 1 OG Anniversary "Aqua" sits at 7 as the sleeper hit of the 30th Anniversary pack. White leather base gets elevated with vibrant aqua accents on the mudguard and swoosh.

The teal tones bring fresh energy while maintaining the classic Air Max 1 silhouette perfectly. Grey suede overlays add premium texture throughout the upper construction.

This 2017 release proved that OG colorways didn't need to be loud to make an impact. The aqua shade stands out in any rotation without overwhelming the design. Many sneakerheads slept on this pair initially, but it's gained serious appreciation over time.

The understated palette works year-round and pairs with everything. This colorway represents how Nike honored Tinker Hatfield's original vision with modern execution and premium materials throughout.

6. Nike Air Max 1 OG Anniversary "Royal"

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The Nike Air Max 1 OG Anniversary "Royal" lands at 6 with bold blue tones dominating the silhouette. White leather base gets contrasted by vibrant sport royal blue on the mudguard and swoosh.

The royal blue shade pops incredibly hard against the clean white upper. Grey suede overlays provide subtle grounding to the energetic blue and white palette.

This 2017 Anniversary release brought back one of the most beloved Air Max 1 colorways ever. The sport royal tone references classic Nike heritage while feeling completely modern. Premium materials throughout made this retro feel worthy of the OG name.

The blue and white combination has universal appeal that works in any sneaker rotation. This pair proved the 30th Anniversary pack understood what made the original Air Max 1 legendary. Royal blue Nikes always hit different and this execution is flawless.

5. Nike Air Max 1 OG Anniversary "Obsidian"

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The Nike Air Max 1 OG Anniversary "Obsidian" breaks into the top 5 as the most sought-after Anniversary release. White leather base features deep obsidian navy on the mudguard and swoosh throughout.

The obsidian shade brings sophisticated energy that elevates this beyond typical team colors. Grey suede overlays add premium texture while complementing the navy tones perfectly.

This 2017 release became the grail of the 30th Anniversary pack immediately. The obsidian and white combination works in any setting from casual to business casual. Resale prices stayed consistently high, proving the sneaker community's appreciation for this colorway.

The navy tones feel timeless rather than trendy like some other Air Max releases. Premium construction throughout justified the hype and made this worth every dollar. This pair represents the perfect balance of heritage respect and modern quality execution.

4. Nike Air Max 1 OG Anniversary "Red"

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The Nike Air Max 1 OG Anniversary "Red" claims 4 as the flagship of the 30th Anniversary pack. The white leather base gets dominated by university red across the mudguard and swoosh.

The red shade perfectly matches the original 1987 Varsity Red tone that started everything. Grey suede overlays provide a subtle contrast to the bold red and white palette.

This 2017 drop was Nike's attempt to recreate Tinker Hatfield's masterpiece with modern materials. The execution came incredibly close to matching the magic of the original. Premium leather quality throughout made this feel special compared to standard Air Max retros.

The red and white combination remains the most iconic Air Max 1 colorway blocking ever. This release introduced a new generation to why the Air Max 1 matters so much. For many sneakerheads, this became their definitive Air Max 1 in the rotation.

3. Nike Air Max 1 "Obsidian" 1987

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The Nike Air Max 1 "Obsidian" breaks into the top 3 as one of the original colorways from 1987. Cream leather base featured deep navy obsidian tones on the mudguard and swoosh.

This colorway came shortly after the Varsity Red debut and proved Air Max could work beyond red. The obsidian shade brought sophisticated versatility that the original red didn't offer. Grey accents throughout balanced the navy and white perfectly.

This 1987 release expanded Tinker Hatfield's vision beyond a single iconic colorway. The navy tones made this more wearable for those seeking understated options. Original pairs from 1987 are nearly impossible to find in wearable condition today.

The 2017 Anniversary retro brought this legendary colorway back to modern audiences. This colorway proved the Air Max 1 design worked across multiple palettes flawlessly.

2. Nike Air Max 1 OG "Blue" 1987

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The Nike Air Max 1 OG "Blue" takes 2 as one of the original 1987 releases. The white leather base got elevated with vibrant sport royal blue across the mudguard and swoosh.

The blue shade brought energy and versatility that complemented the original red release. Grey overlays throughout provided a perfect balance to the bold blue and white palette. This 1987 colorway proved Tinker Hatfield's design could handle multiple color stories beautifully.

The sport royal tone became one of Nike's most iconic shades across all silhouettes. Original pairs from 1987 are vintage grails that rarely surface in the market. The visible Air unit in the heel revolutionized sneaker design when it dropped.

This colorway influenced countless Air Max releases over the following decades. The blue and white combination remains timeless, nearly 40 years after its original debut.

1. Nike Air Max 1 OG "Varsity Red" 1987

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The Nike Air Max 1 OG "Varsity Red" reigns supreme at 1 as the shoe that changed everything. White leather base featured bold varsity red across the mudguard and swoosh, creating instant icon status.

Tinker Hatfield's revolutionary visible Air unit in the heel transformed sneaker design forever in 1987. Grey suede overlays balanced the red and white perfectly while adding premium texture. This wasn't just a great colorway but the birth of an entire design philosophy.

The varsity red shade became synonymous with Air Max heritage and Nike innovation. Original 1987 pairs are holy grails worth thousands in wearable condition today. This single shoe launched a legacy that spawned Air Max Day and decades of innovation.

Every Air Max release since 1987 owes its existence to this original masterpiece. The Varsity Red Air Max 1 stands as one of the most important sneakers ever created, period.