Nike Air Max 1 “Obsidian Royal” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Air Max 1 is a classic sneaker loved for its timeless design and comfort. Soon, Nike is set to unveil the "Obsidian Royal" colorway, adding a fresh look to this iconic silhouette. In this upcoming release, the shoe features a blend of obsidian blue and royal blue hues. These colors create a bold and vibrant contrast, giving the Air Max 1 a striking appearance that's sure to catch the eye. What makes the Air Max 1 stand out is its enduring style paired with dependable performance. The shoe's cushioning and support ensure a comfy experience while keeping your style on point.

The introduction of the "Obsidian Royal" colorway adds a dash of excitement to the classic design, injecting new energy into the shoe's iconic profile. Nike continues to innovate with its Air Max 1 collection, and the upcoming "Obsidian Royal" drop is expected to make a statement. The Nike Air Max 1 in its "Obsidian Royal" colorway promises to be a sought-after addition to sneaker collections for those desiring a blend of boldness and classic charm. Overall, it offers a vibrant and eye-catching twist to the iconic shoe.

“Obsidian Royal” Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark obsidian rubber sole and a clean white midsole that reveals a lime green Nike air bubble. Also, a white base constructs the uppers, with grey and blue overlays. Finally, obsidian Nike branding is located on the tongues and the heels. Also, note these are a GS release, meaning only grade school sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Obsidian Royal” will be released at some point during the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $105 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

