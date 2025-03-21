The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Obsidian" Drops Tomorrow

BY Ben Atkinson 31 Views
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Obsidian" drops tomorrow, featuring a sleek mix of navy, sail, and university blue with leather construction.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Obsidian" brings a fresh take to a classic silhouette. This colorway blends deep navy tones with crisp white, delivering a clean and versatile look. The low-top design keeps things casual, while premium leather materials add a high-quality feel. Jordan Brand continues to innovate while maintaining the heritage of one of the most beloved sneakers in history. Originally released in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 changed sneaker culture forever. Michael Jordan wore the high-top version during his rookie season, making it an instant icon. Over the years, Jordan Brand has introduced various iterations, including low-top and mid-top versions.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG stays true to the original with classic details like Nike Air branding and a vintage-style outsole. New images reveal the sneaker's premium construction and thoughtful color placement. The combination of Obsidian blue, sail, and university blue gives it a balanced yet bold aesthetic. Smooth leather panels contrast with textured overlays, adding depth to the design. The outsole provides durability and grip, ensuring both style and function. With the release set for tomorrow, anticipation is at an all-time high. Sneaker fans and Jordan enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on this timeless pair.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian”
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Obsidian" features a sleek leather upper with navy blue overlays and sail underlays. University blue accents appear on the heel and tongue branding, adding a pop of color. A vintage-inspired midsole enhances the throwback appeal, while a black rubber outsole ensures durability. Classic Nike Air branding on the tongue completes the OG look. This colorway combines heritage design with modern versatility.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Obsidian” will be released tomorrow: March 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they are released.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

