Yeat Teases Drake Collab In "Made It On Our Own" Music Video With EsDeeKid

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Yeat Teases Drake Collab Made It On Our Own Music Video EsDeeKid
Drake and Yeat already dropped "Dog House" as part of the "ICEMAN" era, so maybe this EsDeeKid collab hints at something else.

Yeat and EsDeeKid are two new generation stars in hip-hop, and their big cosign from Drake recently re-manifested itself in a pretty interesting way. Their new "Made It On Our Own" song had its music video filmed at the Toronto superstar's "Embassy" mansion, and they might have more crossovers on the way.

Fans noticed how at the end of the video, the 2093 rapper got a call from "The Boy." Of course, this might just be a simple reference to them filming the visual at his mansion. But some fans think that this actually teases a collaboration between the "As We Speak" duo, even possibly hinting that the U.K. MC will be a part of this as well.

But there's nothing confirming this or explicitly hinting towards it, although fans have plenty of material to go over. For example, Rap on Instagram brought up how Drake's ICEMAN livestreams included phone calls with his collaborators, including Yeat.

Although we don't know if their "Dog House" collab with Julia Wolf will make that album's final tracklist, it did coincide with the two's ICEMAN episode three call. So maybe they have something else cooking up, or this might be confirmation that "Dog House" is making the final cut, or die-hards are just reading too deeply into this for the sake of the LP's highly anticipated arrival.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

We still don't have a release date for Drake's ICEMAN album, although he continues to tease it as a 2026 drop. Now that winter is pretty much over, fans are very curious as to whether or not we will get more rollout activity or if a surprise drop is around the corner.

Perhaps this presumably teased Yeat collab (if fans' speculation is onto something) will appear on this album, or on the rage-adjacent artist's own upcoming LP. We'll just have to wait and see.

Drizzy's been a fan of Yeat for a while now, as they also have the "IDGAF" collaboration under their belts. He's also cosigned EsDeeKid in the past as a huge fan of rap music on the other side of the pond, so we'll see if he pops up somewhere as well.

