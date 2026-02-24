Drake Sends Cryptic Warning To His Enemies Ahead Of “ICEMAN”

Drake fans have been waiting for his ninth studio album, ICEMAN, for months now. Fortunately, it looks like its release could be right around the corner. Recently, the hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to drop a vague hint about what's to come. "MAKE THEM CRY," he wrote simply, as seen in a screenshot shared by Akademiks TV. Of course, social media users have a lot to say about this latest warning, and are convinced it means big things are coming.

"Every time Drake teases a new persona, it shifts the sound. ICEMAN might be a colder, darker era," one commenter speculates. "Album of the decade incoming," another claims. Someone else says, "Just release the album."

This isn't all Drake had to say, however. In another post on his Instagram Story, he confirmed a major detail about the upcoming project.

Read More:

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

This detail is that it will be dropping sometime in 2026. An official release date has yet to be announced.

News of Drake's latest ICEMAN teaser comes as the Toronto rapper celebrates a string of new achievements. Last week, for example, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) unveiled its list of the best-selling global artists of 2025. Drake came in third place, just behind Taylor Swift and Stray Kids. This marks his eleventh year in a row as the highest-ranked rapper on the list.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Drake was the first rapper to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify in 2026. He was named the first artist in history to have 300 songs with over 100 million streams on the platform shortly after.