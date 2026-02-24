Drake Sends Cryptic Warning To His Enemies Ahead Of “ICEMAN”

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Warning Enemies
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake continues to tease his highly-anticipated ninth studio album, "ICEMAN," which still doesn't have an official release date.

Drake fans have been waiting for his ninth studio album, ICEMAN, for months now. Fortunately, it looks like its release could be right around the corner. Recently, the hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to drop a vague hint about what's to come. "MAKE THEM CRY," he wrote simply, as seen in a screenshot shared by Akademiks TV. Of course, social media users have a lot to say about this latest warning, and are convinced it means big things are coming.

"Every time Drake teases a new persona, it shifts the sound. ICEMAN might be a colder, darker era," one commenter speculates. "Album of the decade incoming," another claims. Someone else says, "Just release the album."

This isn't all Drake had to say, however. In another post on his Instagram Story, he confirmed a major detail about the upcoming project.

Read More: Drake Confirms One Key Detail About "ICEMAN's" Official Release Date

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

This detail is that it will be dropping sometime in 2026. An official release date has yet to be announced.

News of Drake's latest ICEMAN teaser comes as the Toronto rapper celebrates a string of new achievements. Last week, for example, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) unveiled its list of the best-selling global artists of 2025. Drake came in third place, just behind Taylor Swift and Stray Kids. This marks his eleventh year in a row as the highest-ranked rapper on the list.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that Drake was the first rapper to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify in 2026. He was named the first artist in history to have 300 songs with over 100 million streams on the platform shortly after.

In addition to all of that, he recently earned multiple new RIAA certifications thanks to his 2025 PartyNextDoor collab album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. "Die Trying" and "Somebody Loves Me" are certified platinum, while "Nokia" is certified triple platinum, and both "Raining In Houston" and "Deeper" are certified gold.

Read More: Drake Fans Hope His New "ICEMAN" Tease Means Episode 4 Is Coming Soon

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
IFPI Drake Best-Selling Rapper Music IFPI Crowns Drake The Best-Selling Rapper Of 2025
Drake PartyNextDoor RIAA Certifications Music Drake & PartyNextDoor Earn Several New RIAA Certifications For “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”
Drake Teases "ICEMAN" Music Drake Teases A Deep Freeze As Fans Await “ICEMAN”
Drake Fans New ICEMAN Tease Episode 4 Coming Soon Music Drake Fans Hope His New "ICEMAN" Tease Means Episode 4 Is Coming Soon
Comments 0