Made It On Our Own - Song by Yeat & EsDeeKid

Tallie Spencer
The link up we've been waiting for.

Yeat and Liverpool rapper EsDeeKid tap into transatlantic chemistry on new single, "Made It On Our Own." The song is accompanied by a Director X-helmed video that is filmed in Drake's Toronto mansion. Arriving as the first single from Yeat’s forthcoming album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe), the track lets both artists trade momentum rather than compete for space. Production from Lucid and BNYX® signee Mathaius Young leans into atmospheric synths and knocking drums, giving the record a dark, late-night edge. The release signals a confident start to Yeat’s next rollout era. As well as an exciting moment for new age hip-hop.

Release Date: February 27, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe)

Quotable Lyrics

Oh, we made it (Yeah), oh, we made it (Made it on our own)
Oh, we made this life together, so, we made it (Made it on our own)
Crocodile leather packaged better, oh (We made it on our own)
Oh, we made it, uh, now my vision fa— (We made it on our— I-I-I)

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
