Made It On Our Own - Song by Yeat & EsDeeKid

Yeat and Liverpool rapper EsDeeKid tap into transatlantic chemistry on new single, "Made It On Our Own." The song is accompanied by a Director X-helmed video that is filmed in Drake's Toronto mansion. Arriving as the first single from Yeat’s forthcoming album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe), the track lets both artists trade momentum rather than compete for space. Production from Lucid and BNYX® signee Mathaius Young leans into atmospheric synths and knocking drums, giving the record a dark, late-night edge. The release signals a confident start to Yeat’s next rollout era. As well as an exciting moment for new age hip-hop.