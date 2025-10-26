Inside The Yeat x Nike Lyfestyle Collection

The Yeat x Nike Lyfestyle Corporation apparel collection has officially surfaced, bringing the rapper’s distinctive aesthetic into Nike’s world of sportswear. The collaboration blends Yeat’s underground energy with Nike’s timeless design language, creating a capsule that feels both familiar and experimental.

Set to debut at ComplexCon, the collection captures Yeat’s growing influence across fashion and culture. Known for his futuristic sound and cryptic visual identity, Yeat has built a brand that thrives on mystery and self-expression.

The Lyfestyle Corporation label represents that ethos, turning his signature look into wearable art. This Nike partnership takes that concept further, using minimal branding and sleek cuts to create pieces that look ready for both the studio and the street.

The collection includes hoodies, tees, balaclavas, and basketball-style shorts, all dressed in classic black with bold white graphics. It’s clean but expressive, much like Yeat’s music itself. Each item carries the Lyfestyle eye logo alongside Nike’s Swoosh, symbolizing a rare balance between artist and brand.

In the photos, the lineup looks unified yet versatile, sticking to muted tones and simple silhouettes. The mix of performance-inspired gear and modern streetwear creates a strong first impression. With this drop, Yeat cements his place as more than just an artist.

Yeat x Nike Lyfestyle Collection



The Yeat x Nike Lyfestyle Corporation collection features all-black apparel with minimalist graphics and functional cuts. The hoodie and shorts include dual branding with the Swoosh and Lyfestyle eye logo.

Two standout tees appear, one featuring an oversized Swoosh and another with Yeat’s “LYFESTYLE” logo and “TWIZZ” lettering across the back. The balaclava adds a tactical edge, completing the cohesive streetwear look and of course tying back to Yeat's signature look.

Each piece uses soft, durable fabrics suited for everyday wear. The capsule captures Yeat’s signature tone of mystery and rebellion while merging it with Nike’s performance heritage, creating a versatile and collectible set.