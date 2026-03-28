Father – Song by Kanye West & Travis Scott

Kanye West and Travis Scott's "Father" is one of the big highlights on Ye's recently released "Bully" album.

Know you wonder where the F we been, But I'm back to life like an Epi-Pen, And she still in the leopard skin, And I check me out, then check me in

Kanye West may have stumbled a little bit in releasing his new album Bully, but at least he finally dropped the whole thing on streaming services today (Saturday, March 28). Now, fans can officially stream the whole tracklist, including the " Father " highlight featuring Travis Scott . A soulful and dusty sample leads into heavy synth bass, sharp and minimal percussion, and a brag-heavy flow from Ye. La Flame eventually comes into the fold with a faster flow and a more clear vocal tone when compared to his collaborator. Fans have wanted this track for a long time, and it's wild to finally see it here. We'll see how the rest of Bully ages in the next few weeks.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.