Father – Song by Kanye West & Travis Scott

Kanye West may have stumbled a little bit in releasing his new album Bully, but at least he finally dropped the whole thing on streaming services today (Saturday, March 28). Now, fans can officially stream the whole tracklist, including the "Father" highlight featuring Travis Scott. A soulful and dusty sample leads into heavy synth bass, sharp and minimal percussion, and a brag-heavy flow from Ye. La Flame eventually comes into the fold with a faster flow and a more clear vocal tone when compared to his collaborator. Fans have wanted this track for a long time, and it's wild to finally see it here. We'll see how the rest of Bully ages in the next few weeks.
Release Date: March 28, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Bully
Quotable Lyrics from Father
Know you wonder where the F we been,
But I'm back to life like an Epi-Pen,
And she still in the leopard skin,
And I check me out, then check me in