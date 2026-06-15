Kanye West Announces New Concert Dates In San Antonio & Chicago

One thing you've got to appreciate about Kanye West is his resilience. He likely wouldn’t be the star he is with the impact he’s had without pushing back against the amount of rejection he faced in his early years. And that attitude has evidently carried through this latest saga of his career, where he’s trying to repair his public image after years of self-sabotage. His recent attempts to tour have been met with great pushback from politicians and religious organizations alike, especially in places like Tampa, where many are trying to get his back-to-back shows cancelled.

Still, none of that appears to be deterring his attempts to continue performing in America. Most recently, Ye announced two new shows: one in San Antonio on July 4th and two in his hometown of Chicago on September 3rd and 4th. The San Antonio show will take place at the Alamodome, while Chicago’s back-to-back shows will take place at Soldier Field.

There’s no doubt these will see insane demand. Despite the numerous attempts to cancel his shows or lead boycotts, his upcoming show in Tampa saw such high demand that they needed to add another date. It wouldn’t be surprising if tickets for San Antonio and Chicago sell out quickly and require additional shows to accommodate the fans who’ve wanted to see him perform.

Kanye West Readies Bully Deluxe