Kanye West Announces New Concert Dates In San Antonio & Chicago

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Yeezy's making his return to Chicago.

One thing you've got to appreciate about Kanye West is his resilience. He likely wouldn’t be the star he is with the impact he’s had without pushing back against the amount of rejection he faced in his early years. And that attitude has evidently carried through this latest saga of his career, where he’s trying to repair his public image after years of self-sabotage. His recent attempts to tour have been met with great pushback from politicians and religious organizations alike, especially in places like Tampa, where many are trying to get his back-to-back shows cancelled.

Still, none of that appears to be deterring his attempts to continue performing in America. Most recently, Ye announced two new shows: one in San Antonio on July 4th and two in his hometown of Chicago on September 3rd and 4th. The San Antonio show will take place at the Alamodome, while Chicago’s back-to-back shows will take place at Soldier Field.

There’s no doubt these will see insane demand. Despite the numerous attempts to cancel his shows or lead boycotts, his upcoming show in Tampa saw such high demand that they needed to add another date. It wouldn’t be surprising if tickets for San Antonio and Chicago sell out quickly and require additional shows to accommodate the fans who’ve wanted to see him perform.

Read More: The 10 Rarest Sneakers In Chris Brown's Collection

Kanye West Readies Bully Deluxe

As Ye continues to promote his latest album, Bully, he recently announced that a deluxe edition would be coming out on June 19th. Before its release, he celebrated his 49th birthday with the release of “Gemini Season,” which will reportedly be part of the deluxe. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Ye and his upcoming shows. Will you be attending any of his concerts this summer? Let us know in the comments below. 

Read More: The 10 Best Air Jordans for Drake’s "ICEMAN" Era, Ranked

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert
News Authentic
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
News Yung Gravy Teams Up With Chief Keef And Y2K For "Tampa Bay Bustdown"
Comments 0