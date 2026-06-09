GEMINI SEASON - Song By Ye

BY Erika Marie
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GEMINI SEASON GEMINI SEASON
To celebrate his birthday today (June 8), Kanye West released a new single "GEMINI SEASON" with a video directed by wife Bianca Censori.

Power couple Kanye West and Bianca Censori have collaborated artistically once again, this time, on the video of his single, "GEMINI SEASON." Today (June 8), mark the music mogul's 49th birthday, and to kick things off, he's gifted the world with his new single. Further, West shared that "GEMINI SEASON" will be featured on Bully (Deluxe), which is set to arrive June 19.

Censori was the one behind the lens, acting as the visual's director, even appearing in the music video. She wears a barely-there, all-white get-up and milks a cow before Ye enters from off-screen and pours the liquid in her mouth. Surreal as it is, it's pretty on par for how Ye and Censori have tackled videos, fashion, and performance art.

Release Date: June 8, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Bully (Deluxe)

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About The Author
Erika Marie
Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.
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