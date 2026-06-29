Kanye West Drops $400K On Masquerade Birthday Bash In France

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West 400K Masquerade Birthday Bash France
Mar 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Kanye West and Chaney Jones attend the game between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Kanye West, his wife Bianca Censori, and their friends celebrated Ye's 49th birthday at the Château de Versailles.

Kanye West turned 49 years old on June 8, and the celebratory occasion comes amid controversial concert bookings and efforts to right his previous wrongs. But that doesn't mean Ye kept it low-key to ring in the last year of his 40s; far from it. According to Page Six and a photo agency, he dropped $400K on a masquerade-themed birthday party at the historic Château de Versailles in France along, which hosted his wife Bianca Censori and over 20 other friends.

The birthday bash at the Paris-adjacent palace reportedly took place over the weekend, and photos hit the Internet of Kanye and his wife Censori's outfits for the occasion. The Chicago artist donned all black, specifically a pearled jacket, leather pants, boots, gloves, and a face mask. Bianca wore a feathery headpiece that covered her face, as well as wedge heels, a tight satin bodysuit, and a matching, detachable, and layered skirt.

Reportedly, the group kept the party going at the Airelles luxury hotel after their time at the Château de Versailles ended. Ye and Censori already celebrated the birthday previously, specifically through the release of Kanye West's "GEMINI SEASON." Bianca directed its music video, which dropped on the birthday itself, and she also showered him with love on social media.

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Kanye West's Next Concerts

Elsewhere, Kanye West is still performing in 2026, and he has more shows to look forward to. His next stop will be in San Antonio on July 4, a booking that is causing controversy due to opposition from the city's mayor, Gina Ortiz Jones. But it seems like city officials plan to keep the show alive despite the antisemitism controversies and other bigotries.

After that, Ye will perform in Albania on July 11, Spain on July 30, Portugal on August 7, and his home city of Chicago for two nights at Soldier Field on September 3 and 4. Of course, this is assuming all of these live performances will move forward as planned.

It's been a complicated year for Ye, but still a heartening one. This birthday bash is surely a highlight, and hopefully that playtime leads to even harder work in the future.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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