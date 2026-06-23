Kanye West's Controversial San Antonio Concert Just Got A Major Update

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Rapper/recording artist Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kanye West is going to be performing on July 4 in San Antonio, and the show is already garnering some controversy.

Kanye West is going on a bit of a World Tour this summer, and there is no doubt that the fans are excited about it. Whenever tickets go on sale, the artist elicits a wave of interest, which oftentimes leads to a second show in that city.

Recently, Ye announced a show in San Antonio on July 4, which will be played at the Alamodome. This is a city-owned facility, and with 50,000 tickets already sold, the show has been at risk of being canceled. While there are expected to be 60,000 fans in attendance, the mayor simply does not want Ye in town.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones believes it would be a mistake to allow Ye to perform. She believes this is an antisemitism issue and that the city council must step in to cancel the event. According to RJ Marquez, the mayor does not have the authority to stop the show herself. Instead, the city council must agree. However, at the time of writing this, it seems as though the city has every intention of going on with the show.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

Will Kanye West Perform in San Antonio?

This is certainly good news for all of the Ye fans out there. Tickets to his shows cost a lot of money, and a cancellation would lead to some anxiety-inducing refunds.

That said, these kinds of threats to his performances are commonplace. The artist has been banned from places like the UK, as they have a strict policy against hate speech. While Ye has apologized for his past remarks, that past is still under scrutiny. It will take a lot more than a few "I'm sorrys" to get himself back in the good graces of the general public.

Until then, his shows in Tampa, San Antonio, and Chicago are slated to go on as promised.

Read More: Can North West Actually Live Up To Her Dad’s Legacy?

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
San Antonio Mayor Calls For Cancelation Kanye West Concert Politics San Antonio's Mayor Calls For Cancelation Of Kanye West's Concert
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert
Comments 0