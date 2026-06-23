Kanye West's Controversial San Antonio Concert Just Got A Major Update

Kanye West is going on a bit of a World Tour this summer, and there is no doubt that the fans are excited about it. Whenever tickets go on sale, the artist elicits a wave of interest, which oftentimes leads to a second show in that city.

Recently, Ye announced a show in San Antonio on July 4, which will be played at the Alamodome. This is a city-owned facility, and with 50,000 tickets already sold, the show has been at risk of being canceled. While there are expected to be 60,000 fans in attendance, the mayor simply does not want Ye in town.

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones believes it would be a mistake to allow Ye to perform. She believes this is an antisemitism issue and that the city council must step in to cancel the event. According to RJ Marquez, the mayor does not have the authority to stop the show herself. Instead, the city council must agree. However, at the time of writing this, it seems as though the city has every intention of going on with the show.

Will Kanye West Perform in San Antonio?

This is certainly good news for all of the Ye fans out there. Tickets to his shows cost a lot of money, and a cancellation would lead to some anxiety-inducing refunds.

That said, these kinds of threats to his performances are commonplace. The artist has been banned from places like the UK, as they have a strict policy against hate speech. While Ye has apologized for his past remarks, that past is still under scrutiny. It will take a lot more than a few "I'm sorrys" to get himself back in the good graces of the general public.