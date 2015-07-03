July 4
- MusicTravis Scott Performs At Coney Island For Independence DayTravis Scott put on a show at Coney Island in New York in honor of Independence Day on Monday.By Cole Blake
- GossipTravis Scott & Meek Mill Allegedly Got Into Heated Fight At July 4 PartyTravis Scott and Meek Mill were reportedly screaming at each other at Michael Rubin's July 4 party in the Hamptons.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyDonald Trump Says "Airports" Existed In 18th Century During July 4th SpeechThe Donald loses his historical bearings while quoting the "Revolutionary War" of 1775–1783.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black's Fourth Of July Prison Meal RevealedIn case you were curious...By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentGoogle Doodle Celebrates Fourth Of July With Its Most Addictive Game YetGoogle Doodle has released this holiday's most addictive game.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg Turning Up Jersey City For Fourth Of July CelebrationGet ready for a Fourth of July celebration to remember.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAlbum Cover & Tracklist Revealed For Lil Wayne's "Free Weezy Album"Lil Wayne taps Young Jeezy, Wiz Khalifa, Euro, and many more for the "Free Weezy Album".By Kevin Goddard