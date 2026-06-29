Bianca Censori Goes Viral For Corset Dress At Ye's Masquerade Party

Bianca Censori has been flexing her directing skills as of late, leading the "GEMINI SEASON" music video from her husband Ye after (or before) directing various other videos for him. So she is unsurprisingly still as skilled with style as ever, and she showed that off during Kanye West's 49th birthday celebrations at the Château de Versailles in France this weekend.

The masquerade party featured a lot of friends with wild outfits and things like animal masks, but it's Censori's feathered headpiece and corset-led ensemble that went viral on social media. The headpiece covered most of her face, save for her piercing eyes in some photos online. Elsewhere, Bianca donned wedge heels and a matching detachable skirt with various layers.

As for Ye, he went a little less flamboyantly, sticking to his usual style. A medieval-looking jacket complimented his face mask, and he continued the all-black look with leather pants and boots.

Fans are marveling at how the couple, Censori specifically, continue to draw attention with their fashion and aesthetics, with others leaning into sexualizing conversations. In any case, it's clear they mastered the art of provocative fashion despite some lewd divergences here and there.

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Bianca Censori At Ye's Birthday Party

Bianca Censori's previous outfits have been more revealing, such as her infamous and basically nude look at the 2025 Grammys. This led to a lot of debate around whether or not Ye controlled her fashion choices or arranged this as some sort of humiliation ritual.

Ironically, those conversations take agency away from Censori herself, which is what they accuse Kanye West of doing. They are just happy to lean into the conversation and express themselves in this way, whether fans like it or not.

The masquerade 'fit was not exclusive to the Château de Versailles, though. The couple and their friends reportedly took the party to a luxury hotel later in their night.

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