Bianca Censori Goes Viral For Corset Dress At Ye's Masquerade Party

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Bianca Censori Viral Corset Dress Ye Masquerade Party
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 19: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the Prototypes Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 19, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images)
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is always drawing attention with her outlandish style, and she did not play around at Ye's masquerade party.

Bianca Censori has been flexing her directing skills as of late, leading the "GEMINI SEASON" music video from her husband Ye after (or before) directing various other videos for him. So she is unsurprisingly still as skilled with style as ever, and she showed that off during Kanye West's 49th birthday celebrations at the Château de Versailles in France this weekend.

The masquerade party featured a lot of friends with wild outfits and things like animal masks, but it's Censori's feathered headpiece and corset-led ensemble that went viral on social media. The headpiece covered most of her face, save for her piercing eyes in some photos online. Elsewhere, Bianca donned wedge heels and a matching detachable skirt with various layers.

As for Ye, he went a little less flamboyantly, sticking to his usual style. A medieval-looking jacket complimented his face mask, and he continued the all-black look with leather pants and boots.

Fans are marveling at how the couple, Censori specifically, continue to draw attention with their fashion and aesthetics, with others leaning into sexualizing conversations. In any case, it's clear they mastered the art of provocative fashion despite some lewd divergences here and there.

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Bianca Censori At Ye's Birthday Party

Bianca Censori's previous outfits have been more revealing, such as her infamous and basically nude look at the 2025 Grammys. This led to a lot of debate around whether or not Ye controlled her fashion choices or arranged this as some sort of humiliation ritual.

Ironically, those conversations take agency away from Censori herself, which is what they accuse Kanye West of doing. They are just happy to lean into the conversation and express themselves in this way, whether fans like it or not.

The masquerade 'fit was not exclusive to the Château de Versailles, though. The couple and their friends reportedly took the party to a luxury hotel later in their night.

Fans React

As folks react to this newest look, we will see what fashion statement lights the timeline up next. Ye has more concerts around the world this year, where his wife could definitely make an impression. Or they could share more of their photoshoots online, which is their way of showing love in the public eye.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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