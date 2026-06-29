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masquerade party
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Streetwear
Bianca Censori Goes Viral For Corset Dress At Ye's Masquerade Party
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori is always drawing attention with her outlandish style, and she did not play around at Ye's masquerade party.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
June 29, 2026