An Early Unboxing Just Leaked The Air Jordan 4 "Comic"

Design highlights include comic-styled shaped eyelets in place of the usual wing design. The Nike Air branding on the heel uses a comic style font. An orange to pink gradient covers the mesh netting underneath. The decal sheet matches those same comic inspired details closely. It includes small graphics reading "Nike Air" and "Air Jordan" in bold lettering.

The timing lines up directly with San Diego Comic-Con week. That overlap fits the shoe's theme in an obvious way.

It also places the "Comic" alongside other Air Jordan 4 releases this summer. Those include the "Flight Club" and other heritage focused colorways.

The Air Jordan 4 has become Jordan Brand's most popular model in recent years. Leaning into comic book art keeps that momentum going. A matching t-shirt is also expected to release alongside the shoe.

Overall, this pair takes on a fun and punchy colorway. The pair will certainly resonate with comic fans, but will also catch the eyes of true sneakerheads as well.

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Air Jordan 4 "Comic"

The shoe uses an off white upper paired with a gray suede. Grey detailing rounds out most of the base color story.

Beyond color, the pair includes several small nods to comic book pages. Those details go further than just the eyelets and heel branding. The patterns throughout represent graphic novel artwork. Even the Swoosh on this pair looks intentionally hand drawn.

Recent Air Jordan 4 releases have leaned into unique storytelling themes overall. Past examples include Nigel Sylvester's "Brick by Brick" and the "Somos Eternos" colorway. The "Comic" continues that pattern with its own specific angle.