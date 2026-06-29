Every Air Jordan Dropping In July 2026

July is a quieter month on the Air Jordan calendar, but quality makes up for quantity. Rather than flooding shelves with new colorways, Jordan Brand leaned into a handful of meaningful releases this time around.

The lineup includes deep cuts like the "Miro" 7, returning for the first time since 2008, and the "True Blue" 3, back after a decade away. There's also room for something new, with Free The Youth making its Jordan Brand debut on the rarely seen Air Jordan 16.

Add in a playful comic-inspired Jordan 4 timed to Comic-Con, and July ends up being one of the more well rounded months of the year. Here's every Air Jordan releasing this July:

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Air Jordan 4 GS "Sweet Beet"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 GS "Sweet Beet" kicks off on July 2nd with a kid focused release. Deep berry leather covers the mudguard and side panels throughout.

A brighter pink mesh fills in the netting, laces, and support wings. Black denim wraps the collar and tongue, adding a different texture than usual. Blue and red eyelets sit near the collar and forefoot for added contrast.

A Jumpman in the same berry tone appears on each heel. The midsole stays sail colored, with black and pink detailing on the outsole below. This release sticks to grade school, preschool, and toddler sizing only.

Air Jordan 7 "Miro"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 7 "Miro" returns on July 10th, marking its first retro since 2008. The colorway pulls from Joan Miro's Barcelona sculpture, Dona i Ocell.

White leather forms the base, paired with black nubuck across the mudguard and eyestays. Abstract shapes in red, blue, green, and yellow scatter across the panels. That colorful detailing nods to the Olympic rings and Miró's playful, primary-toned style.

A gold "9" sits on the heel, honoring Michael Jordan's number from the 1992 Dream Team run. Multi-colored laces and pull tabs carry the Olympic theme further up the shoe. A translucent outsole adds gold tinting along with more Miro-inspired graphics underneath.

Air Jordan 41 "Metallic Silver"

Image via Sneaker Files

The Air Jordan 41 "Metallic Silver" arrives July 16th as Michael Jordan's newest signature shoe. A woven upper and the collar give the shoe a locked-in, sock-like feel.

White covers most of the build, with black and metallic silver detailing on the heel. A small infrared 23 accent shows up near the collar for added contrast.

Inside, the shoe runs on Cushlon 3.0 foam, paired with ZoomX cushioning up front. A full-length Zoom Air Strobel assembly handles cushioning through the heel. The outsole stays translucent, letting some of that internal tech show through.

Air Jordan 16 x Free The Youth

Image via joey_lit

The Free The Youth x Air Jordan 16 drops on July 17th and it marks the Ghanaian collective's first Jordan Brand collaboration. It also gives the rarely revisited Air Jordan 16 one of its biggest moments in years.

Metallic silver leather wraps the toe box, side panels, and removable shroud. Underneath, black leather and mesh hide multicolored detailing tied to Ghana's flag. Two interchangeable shrouds come with the release, giving the shoe two distinct looks.

One stays silver to match the upper, while the other features Tawny Eagle artwork. That eagle represents strength and freedom as Ghana's national bird. Green accents hit the heel and tongue, alongside the Free The Youth logo throughout.

Air Jordan 3 OG "True Blue"

Image via JD Sports UK

The Air Jordan 3 OG "True Blue" returns July 18th, marking its first wide release in a decade. This colorway dates back to 1988, one of four original Air Jordan 3 makeups.

It also broke from the usual Chicago Bulls colors that defined early Jordans. White leather covers most of the upper, paired with cement grey elephant print at the toe and heel. True Blue accents show up across the eyelet panel, sockliner, and midsole.

That same shade returns to the Nike Air branding on the heel. Fire red detailing hits the tongue Jumpman for added contrast. The shoe also brings back the original MJ face box packaging from 1988.

Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise"

Image via Nike

The women's Air Jordan 4 "Birds of Paradise" lands July 23rd, named after the tropical flower. Coconut milk leather covers most of the upper, paired with a suede mudguard.

That neutral base sets up brighter colors lower on the shoe. The outsole mixes mango and muslin tones in a semi-translucent finish. A deep purple section wraps around the toe and heel for contrast.

Metallic gold Jumpman logos sit on each heel, adding a small premium touch. Suede also shows up on the toe, tongue label, and heel tab. Packaging for the release carries the same floral theme through painted illustrations on the box.

Air Jordan 4 "Comic"

Image via actoryinsiders

The Air Jordan 4 "Comic" closes out July on the 25th, dropping during San Diego Comic-Con. It draws inspiration from Michael Jordan's 1985 comic-themed "Dunk" T-shirt.

Off-white leather covers most of the upper, paired with a grey suede mudguard. The top wing eyelets take on a jagged, pink "Pow" shape instead of standard cutouts. A gradient mesh panel shifts from orange to pink across the netting.